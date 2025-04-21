Ex-Kansas State Women's Guard Commits to Colorado
Kansas State women's hoops officially lost a major piece in the transfer portal.
Sophomore guard Zyanna Walker entered the portal on Apr. 4 and committed to the Colorado Buffaloes, per On3Sports.
Walker heads to Boulder after averaging 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists last season, starting in 36 games and shooting 40.2 percent from the field.
Walker is the fifth Wildcat to commit out of the transfer portal this season, joining Finley Ohnstad (North Dakota), Eliza Maupin (Nebraska), Gisela Sanchez (Notre Dame), and Brylee Glenn (Minnesota).
KANSAS STATE LOSES ANOTHER PLAYER IN TRANSFER PORTAL
A seventh Kansas State men's basketball player has entered the transfer portal.
Monday afternoon The Portal Report, reported 6-foot-5, guard Christian (CJ) Jones announced he is entering the transfer portal on their X, formerly known as Twitter, page.
Jones transferred to Kansas State last season. He played in all 33 games last season and started in nine. Jones averaged 19.0 minutes, 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 40.7 percent from the field.
Jones attended East St. Louis High School in Illinois when he was teammates with Macaleab Rich, who was the first Wildcats player to enter the transfer portal on April 3.
Jones joins Rich, Dug McDaniel, Baye Fall, Ugonna Onyenso, Achor Achor (Mississippi State) and Brendan Hausen (Iowa) as former Kansas State players in the portal.
Jones exited high school as a two star recruit according to 247 Sports. Out of high school, Jones held offers from DePaul, University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) and Missouri. Jones initially committed to Missouri before decommitting and going to UIC, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Kansas State. Jones transferred to Kansas State after a solid sophomore season where he led the team in assists with 159 and minutes played with 1,102.
Jones' transfer comes just a day after Kansas State landed their fourth transfer in former Akron shooting guard and four star transfer Nate Johnson.
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
