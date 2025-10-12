Deion Sanders Had a Two-Word Message for Colorado Fans Who Stormed the Field
Deion Sanders and Colorado upset No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday, 24-17. It was the first time that Colorado had beaten a ranked opponent since Sanders's first game as coach of the Buffaloes in 2023 when they took down a TCU team that ended up finishing 5-7.
The Cyclones were ranked as high as No. 14, but have now dropped back-to-back games after a 5-0 start. However legitimate Iowa State is this season, they were ranked and Colorado beat them—which meant the fans in Boulder got to celebrate.
That meant storming the field and tearing down the goalposts. While some might question the necessity of storming the field after beating a team you've historically had no real trouble with who won't be ranked a few days from now, one person who had no issues with the student section celebrating the win was the head coach.
Asked about it after the game, Sanders said he loved it and expressed great surprise when he was told there was a $50,000 fine. After asking if they had the $50,000 to pay it, he had a two-word message for the students: "Chip in."
"Fifty what," Sanders asked. "For rushing the field? How is it fifty thousand for rushing the field. Who made that a rule? Excuse me? Come on, man. That ain't right. I mean these kids... well, we have $50,000 right? Chip in. Let's chip in. That's how it was when I grew up. And you know we're going somewhere everybody before you get in a car with some gas, you gotta chip in."
With this being Colorado's second win over a ranked team, and first at home in the Sanders era, it's no surprise he hadn't heard about the fine before. With No. 21 Arizona State coming to town in late November maybe he'll be prepared and pass a hat around if things are going well in the fourth quarter.
