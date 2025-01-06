Former Kansas State Wildcat Tyler Lockett Sounds Prepared To Depart Seattle
The speculation of Tyler Lockett departing from the Seattle Seahawks only grew Sunday night.
The former Kansas State Wildcat posted a picture of his cleats with reminiscent messages before the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. His nostalgic language after the game sounded like he was preparing for the end of an era.
"Maybe this isn't the end, maybe it is the end, but I always will be a Seahawk through and through," Lockett said.
The Seahawks selected Lockett out of Kansas State with the 69th overall pick. He was selected as an All-Pro kick/punt returner in each of his first three seasons. Lockett saw a jump in production in 2018, followed by four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. The veteran boasts many clutch moments in the Emerald City, with the latest being his reception to move the chains in the final touchdown drive against the Rams.
Lockett said he doesn't plan on retiring but recognizes this may be the end of his tenure in Seattle.
"I mean, I felt like this last year, so obviously, you never know when it's going to be the end," Lockett said. "Because I plan on playing again, I know it's not the very, very end. It'd be different if I was retiring. But, yeah, I think it's always going to be somewhat sensitive, just because that could have been the last time you put on a jersey, so I'm glad I ended with a catch just in case. Glad we ended up with a win."
