Rams vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have a chance to take a stranglehold on the NFC West division race – and the No. 1 seed in the NFC – on Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.
This is the second and final meeting between these division rivals, as Seattle lost the first game in L.A. after Sam Darnold was picked off four times. If the Rams win this game, they’ll clinch the tiebreaker over Seattle and have a game lead over them with two games to play.
As of now, Seattle is the No. 5 seed in the NFC while the Rams hold the top spot in the conference, but oddsmakers have them as the No. 1 (L.A.) and No. 2 (Seattle) teams in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl.
Seattle is set as an underdog in this game, which is pretty shocking since the Seahawks are at home. L.A. has only been an underdog one time all season long, going 10-3 against the spread as a favorite.
With so much on the line in the playoff picture, this may be the best Thursday Night Football matchup of the season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction or this NFC West clash.
Rams vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rams -1.5 (-108)
- Seahawks +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Rams: -118
- Seahawks: -102
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rams vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 18
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Rams record: 11-3
- Seahawks record: 11-3
Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The Rams and 10-4 against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks are 10-4 against the spread this season.
- The Rams are 4-2 against the spread on the road.
- The Seahawks are 4-3 against the spread at home.
- The Seahawks are 2-1 against the spread as underdogs this season.
- The Rams are 10-3 against the spread when favored this season.
- The OVER is 8-6 in the Seahawks’ games this season.
- The UNDER is 7-7 in the Rams’ games this season.
Rams vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Davante Adams – doubtful
- TBA
Seahawks Injury Report
- TBA
Rams vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch
Sam Darnold, Quarterback, Seahawks
Can Sam Darnold get his revenge against the Rams in Week 16?
Earlier this season, Los Angeles gave Darnold a ton of trouble, picking him off four times in a close win. It was by far Darnold’s worst showing of the season, but he’s coming off a rough game in Week 15, leading Seattle to just 18 points while failing to throw a single touchdown.
Over the last five games, Darnold has five touchdowns and five interceptions and has failed to throw a touchdown in three of those games. Seattle isn’t insanely reliant on him to win, but he also can’t doom the team like he did in the meeting between these teams earlier this season.
Darnold’s play could very well determine if Seattle has a chance to win this game – and if it can be trusted as a potential contender in the NFC.
Rams vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
These are two of the best teams in the NFL, as they entered Week 15 in the top five in EPA/Play on defense and top 12 in EPA/Play on offense.
However, there is a key difference with the Rams on offense, as Stafford is the MVP favorite while Darnold was a liability the last time these teams played.
That’s certainly a concern for the Seahawks when it comes to big games, especially since Darnold fell apart in big moments for Minnesota in the 2024 season.
The likely loss of Davante Adams is a major blow to the Los Angeles offense on Thursday, but Stafford has found a way to succeed this season even when Puka Nacua was banged up. The veteran quarterback has made big plays time and time again, and he has a solid running game as well to take aim at this top-five Seattle defense.
Ultimately, the Rams have the more trustworthy quarterback, and they’ve been elite against the spread as a favorite (10-3). The Seahawks, on the other hand, let a 44-year-old Philip Rivers hang around in Week 15.
I think the Rams win outright on Thursday night.
Pick: Rams Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.