Kurt Warner Had Bold Prediction for How Philip Rivers Will Perform vs. Seahawks
Philip Rivers will start for the Colts on Sunday against the Seahawks. Yes, you read that right.
Don’t worry that Rivers is 44 years old, is a literal grandfather and last played in 2020—he looks somewhat ready to make his NFL return after nearly five years. We’ll see how he does, though.
Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick predicted that Rivers would go 14-for-21 passing for 136 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday’s game. However, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has higher hopes for the quarterback. He shared his predictions on NFL Network hours before kickoff.
“Philip Rivers is going for 225 [yards] and two touchdowns today against that top-10 defense in Seattle,” Warner said. “Let’s go grandpa!”
This is a bold prediction, to say the least.
Regardless of how Rivers actually does on Sunday, it’ll be pretty exciting to see him get back into the groove of playing in the NFL. While players have come back from retirement (example, Tom Brady), taking a five-year break from playing at the highest level hasn’t been seen in the league. Everyone will be rooting for Rivers in some capacity on Sunday.