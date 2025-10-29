Minnesota 2027 4-Star DL Receives K-State Offer
Nehemiah Ombati, a 2027 defensive lineman from Shakopee High School in Minnesota, received his latest offer from Kansas State on Sunday, October 26. I spoke with him to discuss his offer from the Wildcats and his recruitment.
Receiving an offer from K-State and his recruitment
Ombati received his offer after speaking with Defensive Tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo on Sunday. "I had a great conversation with Coach Tuiasosopo, and I think he's a well-rounded coach and person. I think K-State is a great program that has coaches who want to mold you into your best individual self. I'm hoping to get there for a visit soon, " he said.
Ombati is a 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive lineman ranked as a four-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals/On3. In the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is rated No. 330 nationally, No. 36 among defensive linemen, and No. 2 in Minnesota. He also has offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, North Dakota, Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. "My recruitment is going great so far, but I'm just having fun playing football right now."
Game-day visits
Ombati has been busy during the season, as he has had the chance to make it out to a few game-day visits and meet some different coaches and people. He is hoping to make it to Manhattan this Saturday to see the Wildcats take on the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders. "All of the visits that I've been on have been great so far. I've experienced lots of big games that I was also able to learn from. I am in the works of going to K State this weekend. I am also going to Minnesota vs Wisconsin and still working on more with the goal of finding travel to my invites not in the Midwest. "
Other schools in the mix, and what he is looking for in a program
One visit that stood out to Ombati was to Iowa State on September 6, when the Cyclones hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes, and he left Ames with an offer. "Iowa State is standing out right now. The atmosphere and their family-oriented setting are what stand out to me the most. But, I am also hearing from Missouri, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, and a few others." Ombati is just a junior, but his recruitment is gaining momentum. Nonetheless, he understands what he will look for in the school he ultimately chooses. "I want a family-oriented team with coaches that I can bond with, and a staff that I know wholeheartedly can mold me into my best possible self as an athlete and player."
This season at Shakopee
Shakopee has an overall record of 6-3 and won their first round match in the Class 6A Minnesota State High School League Playoffs with a score of 26-14 against the Stillwater Ponies. "The season's been going well, and we are now focusing on going 1-0 every week." The Sabres will now face the Centennial Cougars (8-1) in the second round on Friday night.
