VIDEO: Latest Intense Workout Proves K-State's Avery Johnson Locked In Already
It appears Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is already fully focused on this season.
He still has a few weeks of the offseason before starting to prepare for summer workouts but Johnson seems ahead of the game. A video posted by his high school trainer, Brian Butler, shows Johnson is using May to get ready for training camp.
Butler placed the clip on his Instagram page with the caption: "You have one day at home what do you do? Chill, floss, visit people; in the case of Avery Johnson he chose to work and amen to that."
The fact Johnson is in full workout mode during a visit to his hometown of Maize, Kan., shows a lot. While he was solid in his first season as a starter, there were bouts with inconsistency. He threw 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions but never could put it all together to play like the darkhorse Heisman candidate many projected.
A year wiser, Johnson has everything in place to improve on last year's 9-4 finish that ended with a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. Dynamic running back Dylan Edwards is back as the featured runner after DJ Giddens left for the NFL (Indianapolis Colts). Johnson also has a new collection of wide receivers and is developing even more chemistry with Matt Wells, who moved from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.
Time will tell but Johnson looks ready for the season opener against Iowa State.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Jerome Tang, Kansas State Given Poor Grade Mostly Due to NIL Failures
Steelers Legend Paving The Way For Former K-State's Will Howard