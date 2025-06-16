K-State Picks Up Another Three-Star Athlete In Growing 2026 Class
Kansas State football has been building its 2026 class, adding multiple three-star prospects to establish the roster for the future.
They grabbed another two-way player Sunday afternoon. Grayson High wide receiver/defensive back Hannibal Carter Navies, a three-star 2026 class recruit from Loganville, GA, announced his commitment via social media.
At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Navies also received offers from Arizona State, Arkansas State, and Buffalo as well.
He follows in his father's footsteps in the Big 12, who played at Colorado before his nine-year career in the NFL.
K-STATE BOLSTERS 2026 DEFENSE WITH THREE-STAR COMMITMENT
Kansas State is solidifying its defensive front with another commitment for the 2026 recruiting class.
Garrick Dixon, a 6-foot and 175-pound cornerback from Fort Zumwalt West High School in Missouri, announced his commitment to Kansas State on Sunday. Dixon also received offers from Iowa State, Army, Air Force, Dartmouth, and Cincinnati.
After an impressive showing at K-State's camp, Dixon earned a scholarship offer from coach Chris Klieman. During the camp, it was reported he demonstrated excellent man coverage skills and seamlessly transitioned to safety.
The Missouri native earned MVP honors while also clocking a 4.55 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical.
Dixon recently took an official visit to Iowa State and ultimately decided to join the Wildcats. He described Kansas State's personable relationship with their players as a significant factor in his decision to commit to the program.
