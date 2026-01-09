Best College Football Bets Today (Predictions for Oregon vs. Indiana)
The College Football Playoff semifinal tonight is going to be a fun one. Many people think tonight's Big Ten matchup between Indiana and Oregon is the true National Championship, with the winner set to take on a Cinderella team from the other side of the bracket.
If you're looking for a couple of plays for tonight's game, you're in the right place. Let's take a look at my best bet on the side and total for tonight's must-watch matchup.
Oregon vs. Indiana Best Bets Today
- Oregon +154 vs. Indiana
- Oregon/Indiana UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Oregon +154 vs. Indiana
In my weekly picks article, I broke down why I'm backing the Oregon Ducks to pull off the upset and win this game outright:
I've been very high on this Oregon team throughout the season. No one has really taken them as a legitimate national championship contender, but I think the Ducks are very much live as underdogs in this matchup. The Ducks are third in the country in adjusted net EPA per play, one spot above Indiana, which comes in at fourth.
Not only are they one of the best teams in the country overall, but the Ducks' defense is the one remaining unit that has a chance to shut down the Heisman Trophy winner. Oregon ranks eighth in opponent dropback EPA and ninth in opponent dropback success rate, allowing just 5.3 yards per pass attempt, which is the third-lowest mark in college football. I'll take the Ducks to pull off the upset.
Oregon/Indiana UNDER 47.5 (-110)
The reason I'm backing the Ducks to pull off the upset is their defense, so it only makes sense to take the UNDER when betting on the total, especially with the total set in the high 40s at 47.5. Oregon and Indiana rank fifth and 11th in opponent yards per play, giving up just 4.2 and 4.5 yards per play. They're also both in the top six in opponent yards per play, allowing a combined 26.4 points per game.
Both teams hit the UNDER in their respective quarterfinal games, and I think we're in for another low-scoring affair.
