K-State's Brian Lepak Continues Big Offseason With Latest Commit
Kansas State is continuing to load up its 2026 class, currently boasting nine members, five of whom are offensive linemen.
First-year offensive line coach Brian Lepak continued his success on the recruiting trail on Wednesday with the commitment of three-star interior offensive lineman Bennett Fraser.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman from Kirksville High School (Missouri) announced his commitment on social media.
Fraser was the No. 10-rated recruit in Missouri.
His commitment came nearly a week after his official visit. Kansas State was the first of seven teams to offer Fraser, as his offer came last season when Connor Riley was the offensive line coach. The Wildcats' competition included fellow Power Four teams such as Missouri, UCF, and Northwestern.
Fraser's sophomore year film illustrates his excellence in the run game. Kirksville used him as a lead blocker, at times pulling him across the line of scrimmage and moving him downfield to make room for the running back. Fraser was also strong as a pass blocker. On downfield throws, he demonstrated the ability to eliminate the defensive linemen, whether through pancaking them or moving upfield with them to create the pocket. In the screen game, Fraser exhibited the ability to quickly move downfield to set up lanes for the running back.
Lepak has put together a strong offensive line class, and it could get stronger as three-star (247 Sports) Tripp Skewes will make his visit to Manhattan, KS, on June 20.
