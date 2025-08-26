K-State's Chris Klieman Has Positive Injury Update On Dylan Edwards
As Kansas State heads towards its Week 1 matchup against North Dakota, the focus remains on running back Dylan Edwards.
Thankfully, coach Chris Klieman had some good news regarding Edwards' status. While he isn't sure of the return timetable, he says Edwards' X-rays came back negative on Monday afternoon. Klieman also remained positive about the status of the other injured players.
"I think that was the major one," Klieman said in his Monday presser. "Our doctor checks were at five in the morning, and we didn't see that many guys, which was positive. We saw Dylan and a couple of other guys who were minor. So I feel good."
Klieman emphasized the significance of remaining healthy throughout the season, especially against tough opponents. Edwards' departure shifted the Wildcats' game plan against Iowa State, putting more pressure on quarterback Avery Johnson and rushers like DeVon Rice and Joe Jackson.
"We have to stay healthy, that's the one thing I took from this game," Klieman said. "When you open up a season against a perennial conference-championship team like Iowa State, you put all your guys out there. We've gotta develop more depth across both lines of scrimmage. We can't expect Damian Ilalio to play 60 plays every game."
CFB ANALYST EXCLUDES K-STATE FROM COLLEGE PLAYOFF OUTLOOK
Kansas State's Week 0 loss to Iowa State may have more damage to its playoff hopes than originally thought.
Yes, it's one loss at the very beginning of the season. However, it may have massive implications for how the rest of the year plays out. College football analyst Greg McElroy released his 12-team postseason prediction, leaving Kansas State for the likes of Utah and Miami.
The season-opener was a tone setter for the Wildcats, but they fell short. A victory against a ranked conference opponent would continue their preseason ambitions. Even if it didn't move the needle for some, a loss does more damage in the grand scheme. The Wildcats only have so many opportunities to prove themselves as Big 12 juggernauts, and a sloppy defeat out of the gate probably won't convince outsiders or fans.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson says accountability is paramount if the team wants to move past the first loss.
"Guys gotta take accountability," Johnson said. "First of all, as an offense. Two turnovers on downs, a fumble, and a muffed punt, that can't be the offense that's gonna win games. You can't turn the ball over four times and expect to win a game. We just gotta go back to the drawing board, including myself, and just take accountability."
