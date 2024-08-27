Kansas State's Avery Johnson Previews Matchup Against UT Martin
The Kansas State Wildcats open their football season in less than a week against the UT Martin Skyhawks.
It's almost a surefire victory for the Wildcats, as they hold a 97.6% chance to win, according to ESPN analytics. While quarterback Avery Johnson wants nothing more than to walk away with a win, he's just excited to get back on the field.
"Just excited to get back on the field," Johnson shared. "We've worked hard all summer and spring, really since the season ended last year, to get to this point. So I think all the guys are just excited to get back in the building, be around the fans, and just go out there and look to secure our first win of the season."
The rising sophomore passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns in his limited time on the field. He also made good use of his legs, rushing for 225 yards and six touchdowns.
"I feel like the only battle is me competing with myself every day," Johnson said of his goals for the upcoming season. "I wouldn't say there is anything I have to prove to anyone because I know what I'm capable of. Everybody inside this building knows what I can do whenever I have the football in my hands."
