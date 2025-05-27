Kansas State's Chris Klieman Looks To Make Up Ground On Bill Belichick
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman yet to win a national championship in six seasons. Still, he get plenty of respect nationally for one dubious accomplishment. Klieman was shown love by Sporting News the latest coaching rankings.
The publication listed him at No. 20. In addition to a 48-28 record, Klieman also has another thing going for him. He's yet to lose to the rival Kansas Jayhawks.
"Klieman isn't flashy, but he's compiled a 28-12 record the last three years with nine or more victories in each of those seasons," the article stated. "The Wildcats are 18-9 in Big 12 play in that stretch. Klieman has helped maintain a 16-game winning streak against in-state rival Kansas, which is why he makes the top 25 ahead of Lance Leipold from the Big 12."
Klieman was the third-highest rated Big 12 coach. He only trailed Iowa State's Matt Campbell at No. 16 and Utah's Kyle Whittingham (No. 13). Klieman was also ranked two spots below Bill Belichick, who is in his first year at North Carolina.
He has a strong chance to move up the list because there are big expectations in Manhattan this fall.
The Wildcats return quarterback Avery Johnson and running back Dylan Edwards, who are two of the top players in the conference. Edwards enters his first year as the starter while Johnson should feel comfortable after one year under center.
The chance to prove themselves comes early with a stiff test against Iowa State in the season opener.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
K-State Gets Major Transfer Win With PJ Haggerty Commitment
Kansas State Fans Gush Over Transfer Marcus Johnson's Rare Physical Build
ESPN Revisits Forgotten Part Of Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman's Career