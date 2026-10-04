K-State Has a Conner Weigman Problem to Solve in Week 6

K-State had the weekend off, but its Week 6 opponent gave Collin Klein, Jordan Peterson and the Wildcats defense plenty to think about.

Quarterback Conner Weigman delivered a type of performance that Klein delivered many times as the quarterback at K-State.

The senior quarterback showcased his dual-threat ability in Houston's 27-17 comeback victory against UCF on Saturday. He finished 18-of-33 for 239 yards, while rushing the ball 13 times for 50 yards and three touchdowns after the Cougars trailed 17-0 in the third quarter.

Now, the Wildcats get the chance to try and slow him down.

Containing Weigman may be one of the biggest individual challenges for the K-State defense this season. The only other quarterback who presents many of the same challenges in the Big 12 is Avery Johnson.

Houston trailed 17-0 with less than seven minutes remaining in the third quarter before Weigman took over. He got the Cougars on the board with a 19-yard touchdown. From there, he took over the game and helped his team pull away in a game they desperately needed.

While he showed on Saturday how tough he can be throwing the ball, he is still more than capable of making plays while throwing the ball. Through five games, he has thrown for 1,186 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only one interception. His ability to make big plays with both his arm, and legs is something that defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson is going to have to solve.

The Wildcats entered the bye coming off a 31-26 loss to Cincinnati. In that game, the Bearcats had 14 plays of 10+ yards, with seven of those plays being at least 20 yards.

K-State hasn't dealt with a quarterback this season that presents the type of challenge that Weigman does, and that puts pressure on every level of the Wildcats' defense.

The defensive line has to remain disciplined and stay in its rush lanes. Wendell Gregory is one of the best pass rushers in the country, but he can't get too far upfield, which allows Weigman to get outside the pocket. The linebackers have to account for Weigman the moment he escapes the pocket.

Klein and the defensive staff obviously knew a lot about Weigman heading into the game, but he sent a reminder on Saturday. It is going to take 11 players at all times for K-State to do their jobs, and one breakdown could allow Weigman to make a huge, game-changing play.

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