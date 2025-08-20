Major News Outlet Pegs This K-State Group As Underrated Success Factor
Kansas State is aiming for greener pastures this season, particularly in the offensive strides. The program is banking on the development of junior quarterback Avery Johnson, as well as the wide receiver additions to help complement star Jayce Brown.
But an underrated unit in their offensive production could aid them again in 2025. FOX Sports highlighted the Wildcats' tight end room as a group to watch out for this season.
"The school that produced second-round draft pick Ben Sinnott two years ago keeps churning out tight ends. Garrett Oakley, Will Swanson, and Will Anciaux combined to catch 11 TD passes last season, and now they will be joined by Linkon Cure, who many recruiting services labeled the best tight end in this year's recruiting class."
The tight ends were very good at finding the end zone last season, accounting for 11 of Johnson's school-record 25 passing touchdowns. Adding five-star Linkon Cure to the mix is only projected to create a more dangerous group, with a greater threat on the perimeter instead of just short-passage situations. Cure creates a downfield presence resembling a wide receiver, elevating the passing game for Johnson to take longer shots through the air.
We'll see the first edition of this unit this Saturday against Iowa State.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ANALYST PEGS JUGGERNAUT AGAINST K-STATE IN OPENING CFP ROUND
Kansas State kicks off one of its most anticipated seasons in program history this Saturday.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt added more hype before the toe could even be put to leather with his College Football Playoff (CFP) predictions on Monday.
Klatt has high expectations for the Wildcats, starting with a trip to the Big 12 Championship game against Utah.
"I've got Kansas State winning the Big 12," Klatt said on his web series. "They have been the picture of consistency in this conference. Chris Klieman has done a hell of a job. They've got the experience at quarterback, so I'm gonna lean towards Kansas State here as the winners of the Big 12."
The Big 12 title would peg Kansas State as the No. 8 seed in Klatt's bracket, hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP's opening round. Klatt predicts Alabama will make it to the big dance as an at-large bid, using its head-to-head win against LSU to earn the No. 9 seed.
While Klatt has the Wildcats hosting a postseason matchup, he doesn't see them making it to the quarterfinals.
"This would be the first upset that we've gotten, a road team going into the playoff and winning," Klatt said. "The first one is gonna be Alabama. [Kalen] DeBoer needs it; he needs a win in the CFP, I think. So I've got Alabama over Kansas State."
