How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Vanderbilt/Wright State

The Cardinals will face the winner of the Commodores/Raiders 1-1 elimination game in the Nashville Regional Final.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville pitcher Jake Schweitzer (8) and Nate Earley (26) celebrate after their win against Vanderbilt in the Nashville Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament game at Hawkins Field Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt lost 3-2.
Louisville pitcher Jake Schweitzer (8) and Nate Earley (26) celebrate after their win against Vanderbilt in the Nashville Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament game at Hawkins Field Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt lost 3-2. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program is now just one win away from getting back to the Super Regionals, advancing to the Nashville Regional final, where a showdown with either Vanderbilt or Wright State will be waiting for them.

The Commodores might be the No. 1 overall national seed, but it was the second-seeded Cardinals who came out on top in the 1-0 game on Saturday night. A team that is normally led by an explosive offensive, Louisville's pitching staff held Vanderbilt to just five base hits, two walks and only one earned run, eventually securing a 3-2 upset victory.

As for Vanderbilt and Wright State, they have already squared off once in the Nashville Regional, with the Commodores winning 4-3 in the regional opener. Matched up with ETSU after they lost their opener to Louisville, the Raiders were able to keep their postseason hopes alive with a 7-5 win over the Buccaneers in the regional's 0-1 elimination game.

The rematch between Vanderbilt and Wright State is set for Saturday, June 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST. The winner advances to face Louisville in the Nashville Regional final, but would need to beat the Cardinals twice to win the regional.

It would be the 44th all-time meeting between Louisville and Vanderbilt should the Commodores win, and the 18th all-time meeting with Wright State should the Raiders win. VU leads the all-time series 29-14, although the Cardinals have won both matchups against them this season, and UofL leads 9-8 in their all-time series with WSU.

Louisville Cardinals (37-21, 15-15 ACC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (43-17, 19-11 SEC) or Wright State Raiders (39-20, 25-5 Horizon) | NCAA Tournament Regionals, 2-0/2-1 Game

  • Date/Time: Saturday, May 31 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
  • Place: Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn.
  • TV: ESPN+ - Clay Matvivk (play-by-play) and Gregg Olson (analyst).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App.
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play).

(Photo of Nate Earley, Jake Schweitzer: Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

