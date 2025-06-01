How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Vanderbilt/Wright State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program is now just one win away from getting back to the Super Regionals, advancing to the Nashville Regional final, where a showdown with either Vanderbilt or Wright State will be waiting for them.
The Commodores might be the No. 1 overall national seed, but it was the second-seeded Cardinals who came out on top in the 1-0 game on Saturday night. A team that is normally led by an explosive offensive, Louisville's pitching staff held Vanderbilt to just five base hits, two walks and only one earned run, eventually securing a 3-2 upset victory.
As for Vanderbilt and Wright State, they have already squared off once in the Nashville Regional, with the Commodores winning 4-3 in the regional opener. Matched up with ETSU after they lost their opener to Louisville, the Raiders were able to keep their postseason hopes alive with a 7-5 win over the Buccaneers in the regional's 0-1 elimination game.
The rematch between Vanderbilt and Wright State is set for Saturday, June 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST. The winner advances to face Louisville in the Nashville Regional final, but would need to beat the Cardinals twice to win the regional.
It would be the 44th all-time meeting between Louisville and Vanderbilt should the Commodores win, and the 18th all-time meeting with Wright State should the Raiders win. VU leads the all-time series 29-14, although the Cardinals have won both matchups against them this season, and UofL leads 9-8 in their all-time series with WSU.
Louisville Cardinals (37-21, 15-15 ACC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (43-17, 19-11 SEC) or Wright State Raiders (39-20, 25-5 Horizon) | NCAA Tournament Regionals, 2-0/2-1 Game
- Date/Time: Saturday, May 31 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn.
- TV: ESPN+ - Clay Matvivk (play-by-play) and Gregg Olson (analyst).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play).
(Photo of Nate Earley, Jake Schweitzer: Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
