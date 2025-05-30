Louisville Remains in Top-10 of SI's Post-NBA Draft Deadline Way-Too-Early Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A major date in college basketball offseason's came to pass earlier this week.
This past Wednesday marked the NCAA's deadline for players who were going through the 2025 NBA Draft process to officially withdraw from the draft and maintain their collegiate eligibility. While there had been plenty of stay-or-go decisions over the last couple weeks, there was also plenty of movement on Wednesday leading up to the 11:59 p.m. deadline.
As such, we now have a much clearer picture on what rosters across the sport will look like for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Additionally, even with multiple schools retaining or landing top flight NBA draft prospects, Louisville is still viewed as a potential national title contender heading into year two under head coach Pat Kelsey.
Following the deadline, Sports Illustrated updated their Way-Too-Early Top 25 poll on Thursday, with the Cardinals hanging onto a top-10 spot at No. 10.
Louisville is the second-highest ranked team in the ACC behind Duke at No. 8, with Virginia at No. 20 being the only other team in the conference to crack the poll. Houston, Florida, UConn, St. John's and Purdue round out the top five.
There's a reason why many are so high of UofL heading into the 2025-26 season. They're adding three top-25 transfer guards in Xavier's Ryan Conwell, Virginia's Isaac McKneely and Kennesaw State's Adrian Wooley, plus key playmakers guard J'Vonne Hadley and forward Kasean Pryor are both taking advantage of extra years of eligibility. Additionally, they're bringing in a top-15 recruiting class, headlined by five-star guard Mikel Brown Jr. and four-star former/center Sananda Fru.
Louisville is coming off of a successful first year under Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky