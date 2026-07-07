Five-Star '27 Wing Demarcus Henry Names Louisville to Top Eight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is still in the race for one of the top prospects in the Class of 2027.

Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep forward Demarcus Henry announced his list of top eight schools on Monday night, and the Cardinals made the cut. Arkansas, BYU, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and UConn are other seven schools still in the running.

A five-star prospect in the 2027 cycle and the son of former NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, Henry was offered by Louisville this past April, with assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton serving as his lead recruiter. He also held offers from Arizona State, Gonzaga, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas A&M and others before announcing his top eight

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound wing is a consensus top-five prospect in the cycle, and is a five-star prospect by all three major recruiting services. He ranks as the No. 1 small forward by every service, and as high as the third-ranked overall prospect in the nation by On3/Rivals and ESPN. The 247Sports Composite placed him at No. 5 in the cycle.

Henry recently put together a very good junior campaign for Compass Prep, one which netted him a Second-Team All-Nike EYBL Scholastic honor and MaxPreps Junior All-America honorable mention. He averaged 12.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, helping the Dragons go 25-3 and finish with the No. 4 national ranking.

"Henry’s size, length, and defensive versatility are what could draw next-level decision-makers to him down the road," Babcock Hoops' Samad Hines wrote in his scouting report of Henry. "He can guard multiple positions, switch across the floor, and impact the game with his athleticism and physical tools. He is also an excellent rebounder, consistently using his motor and length to clean the glass."

Louisville holds one commitment in this cycle, coming from Louisville (Ky.) Fairdale forward Ferlandes Wright. Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep center Obinna Ekezie Jr. and Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep guard Isaac Ellis both committed as well, but reclassified to the Class of 2026 so that they can join UofL for this upcoming season.

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(Photo of Demarcus Henry)