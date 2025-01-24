Louisville Report

Donovan Mitchell Selected as Starter in 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Mitchell is the first former Louisville men's basketball player to be named an All-Star six times.

Matthew McGavic

Jan 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
Jan 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell has been named to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game as a starter for the Eastern Conference, the league announced Thursday night.

Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Karl Anthony Towns round out the starters for the Eastern Conference; while Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic are the starters for the Western Conference.

This is Mitchell's sixth time being named an NBA All-Star, all coming in consecutive seasons. He breaks a tie with Wes Unseld for the most All-Star Game selections by a former Cardinal, and he's the only former Louisville player to be a starter - also starting in 2023.

Currently in his third season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound shooting guard is averaging 23.2 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 41 starts for Cleveland. He's also shooting 44.3 percent from the field, and is shooting a career-high 39.6 percent on three-point attempts.

The Greenwich, Conn. native has experienced nothing but personal success from day one in the NBA, and has vaulted into certified superstardom. In 509 career games, Mitchell is averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He's the first guard to average a 20 points per game in each of his first seven NBA seasons since Allen Iverson.

Mitchell was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, only to be traded to the Jazz on draft night. As a sophomore at Louisville, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists en route to being named a 2016-17 First Team All-ACC selection.

(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: Matt Krohn - Imagn Images)

