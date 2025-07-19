Game Day Live Blog: The Ville vs. Boston vs. Cancer | TBT First Round
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game day has finally returned for "The Ville." The third run in The Basketball Tournament (or TBT) for the Louisville men's basketball alumni team gets started later today, and they're start their run in the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament against Boston vs. Cancer.
The Ville, who is that No. 1 seed in the Louisville Regional, has plenty of former Cardinals running it back and making their debuts for the 2025 TBT. Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, David Johnson, Chris Jones, Montrezl Harrell, and Chane Behanan are making return appearances; Earl Clark, Quinn Slazinksi and Ray Spalding are making their debuts, while Louisville natives David Sloan and Jay Scrubb are also playing.
As for Boston vs. Cancer, the No. 8 seed in the Louisville Regional, they are a squad consisting primarily of players hailing from the Boston, Mass. area. They're led primarily by former Boston College guards Jaeden Zackery and Mason Madsen.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis at the link below.
No. 1 The Ville vs. No. 8 Boston vs. Cancer Game Day Feed
(Photo of Peyton Siva: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
