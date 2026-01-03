Highlights and Notes: Stanford 80, Louisville 76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program could not pull off the West Coast sweep, falling 80-76 at Stanford on Friday night.

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley, Adrian Wooley, Issac McKneely, and Sananda Fru for the fourth time this season. This lineup is now 2-2 on the year.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Stanford utilized a 13-3 run to earn a 20-13 lead with 11:17 on the clock. Louisville closed the half on a 9-2 run to limit the deficit to just one point at 34-35.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals made it a back-and-forth game in the second half, tying it up twice, including with 4:49 on the clock after a Khani Rooths 3-pointer. Stanford scored four points in a row to take a 72-67 lead. Louisville came within one but never got closer.

Louisville shot 43.3% (26 of 60) from the field, 22.2% (6 of 27) from 3-point range and 18 of 21 (85.7%) from the free throw line.

The Cardinal shot 47.4% from the 3-point line despite a 33.7% clip so far this season.

Player Notes:

Sananda Fru scored 15 points and added in eight boards and two blocks in his 27 minutes on the floor.

J'Vonna Hadley shot 5 of 9 from the floor, totaling 14 points and seven rebounds

Ryan Conwell had a team-high 18 points with seven boards and two assists.

