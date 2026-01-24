Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 85, Virginia Tech 71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to put together a complete performance in their matchup against Virginia Tech, earning an 85-71 victory on Saturday.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
UofL used the starting lineup of Mikel Brown Jr., Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the ninth time this season. The group is now 8-1 together.
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The two teams stayed within two scores of one another for the first 15 minutes of the game, before Louisville used a 14-3 run to end the half and pull away. The Cardinals led the Hokies 37-22 at the break.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Virginia Tech made an 8-0 run at the Cards after chipping away at the Louisville lead, resulting in a score of 64-56 with 7:22 left on the clock. Louisville retaliated with a 12-3 run to create a comfortable 17-point lead. The Hokies would come as close as 11 but never less.
Louisville shot 47.0% (31 of 66) from the field, 39.4% (13 of 33) from deep and 76.9% (10 of 13) from the free-throw line.
The Cardinals outrebounded the Hokies 44-31, with the margin being 15-9 on the offensive glass.
Louisville outscored Virginia Tech in the paint 36-14.
Player Notes:
Mikel Brown Jr. returned to the court with a vengeance, scoring a team-high 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting. He dished out six assists and added four boards in his 2026 debut.
J'Vonne Hadley did a little bit of everything with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in a team-high 31 minutes on the floor.
Sananda Fru notched his third double-double of the season and 13th with 10+ points. He had 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with two assists, one block and one steal.
Gallery:
Photos courtesy of
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat.
He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover.
Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic