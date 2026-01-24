Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 85, Virginia Tech 71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to put together a complete performance in their matchup against Virginia Tech, earning an 85-71 victory on Saturday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Mikel Brown Jr., Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the ninth time this season. The group is now 8-1 together.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The two teams stayed within two scores of one another for the first 15 minutes of the game, before Louisville used a 14-3 run to end the half and pull away. The Cardinals led the Hokies 37-22 at the break.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Virginia Tech made an 8-0 run at the Cards after chipping away at the Louisville lead, resulting in a score of 64-56 with 7:22 left on the clock. Louisville retaliated with a 12-3 run to create a comfortable 17-point lead. The Hokies would come as close as 11 but never less.

Louisville shot 47.0% (31 of 66) from the field, 39.4% (13 of 33) from deep and 76.9% (10 of 13) from the free-throw line.

The Cardinals outrebounded the Hokies 44-31, with the margin being 15-9 on the offensive glass.

Louisville outscored Virginia Tech in the paint 36-14.

Player Notes:

Mikel Brown Jr. returned to the court with a vengeance, scoring a team-high 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting. He dished out six assists and added four boards in his 2026 debut.

J'Vonne Hadley did a little bit of everything with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in a team-high 31 minutes on the floor.

Sananda Fru notched his third double-double of the season and 13th with 10+ points. He had 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with two assists, one block and one steal.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) dribbles against Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) celebrates with guard Adrian Wooley (14) during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (11) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Virginia Tech 85-71. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) shoots against Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Virginia Tech 85-71. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots against Virginia Tech Hokies center Christian Gurdak (32) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Virginia Tech 85-71. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) shoots against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jaden Schutt (2) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) dribbles against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with official Jemel Spearman during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) posts up against Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford (0) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) shoots against Virginia Tech Hokies center Christian Gurdak (32) and Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky