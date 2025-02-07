Louisville Report

Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Miami

The Cardinals host the Hurricanes after getting back in the win column.

Matthew McGavic

Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with center Frank Anselem-Ibe (13) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 72-59. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with center Frank Anselem-Ibe (13) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 72-59. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It didn't take long for the Louisville men's basketball program to get back in the win column.

After falling at Georgia Tech last Saturday to see their 10-game win streak get snapped, the Cardinals got back in the right direction at Boston College, leaving Chestnut Hill with an 84-58 win over the Eagles. This came despite not having All-ACC candidate Chucky Hepburn for the final 15 minutes due to injury.

"We just have a next man up mentality," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "Injuries occur throughout the course of the season. Obviously, we've had our fair share of those throughout the course of the year. Our guys have never, nor will ever, blink an eye. It's just next man up."

Next on the docket, Louisville returns home for a matchup with Miami. While the Hurricanes are multiple games under .500 and saw their head coach retire, Kelsey knows that The U can be a threat.

"I think they're toward the top of the league in terms of talent," Kelsey said. "From an offensive standpoint, they are extremely explosive. They are big, strong, physical and athletic."

Prior to their matchup with the Hurricanes, Kelsey took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game at Boston College, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Miami, provided an injury update on Chucky Hepburn, and more.

Below is the video from his press conference:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball