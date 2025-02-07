Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It didn't take long for the Louisville men's basketball program to get back in the win column.
After falling at Georgia Tech last Saturday to see their 10-game win streak get snapped, the Cardinals got back in the right direction at Boston College, leaving Chestnut Hill with an 84-58 win over the Eagles. This came despite not having All-ACC candidate Chucky Hepburn for the final 15 minutes due to injury.
"We just have a next man up mentality," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "Injuries occur throughout the course of the season. Obviously, we've had our fair share of those throughout the course of the year. Our guys have never, nor will ever, blink an eye. It's just next man up."
Next on the docket, Louisville returns home for a matchup with Miami. While the Hurricanes are multiple games under .500 and saw their head coach retire, Kelsey knows that The U can be a threat.
"I think they're toward the top of the league in terms of talent," Kelsey said. "From an offensive standpoint, they are extremely explosive. They are big, strong, physical and athletic."
Prior to their matchup with the Hurricanes, Kelsey took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game at Boston College, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Miami, provided an injury update on Chucky Hepburn, and more.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
