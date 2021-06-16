Louisville Extends Offer to '23 SG Taison Chatman

The highly touted shooting guard from Minnesota was one of several prospects to receive a Cardinals offer on Tuesday.

(Photo of Taison Chatman: GopherHole.com)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack had his hands full on Tuesday. It was the first day in which coaches could reach out to prospects in the Class of 2023, and he used that opportunity to hand out several scholarships to some of his top targets in the class.

One of which was Taison Chatman, a highly regarded guard out of Totino-Grace (Minn.) in Minneapolis. Chatman announced that afternoon that he had indeed been offered a scholarship by the Cardinals.

Chatman has collected six offers so far, receiving them from Iowa, Iowa State, Marquette, Minnesota and Nebraska as well as Louisville, but that number is sure to increase in the future. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard is the top ranked prospect in the state of Minnesota, and the No. 26 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

During his sophomore campaign, Chatman put up 12.6 points per game, and guided Totino-Grace to a 16-5 record, reaching the Class 3A, Section 4 finals.

He was one of ten '23 prospects to receive a scholarship offer on Tuesday. He joins Wheeler (Ga.) point guard Isaiah Collier, Oak Hill (Va.) point guard Caleb Foster, Christian Academy of Louisville (Ky.) point guard George Washington III, North Laurel (Ky.) shooting guard Reed Sheppard, Corona (Calif.) shooting guard Jared McCain, Teays Valley Christian School (W. Va.) shooting guard Maki Johnson, Wayne (Oh.) shooting guard Lawrent Rice, Male (Ky.) small forward Kaleb Glenn and Winston-Salem Christian School (N.C.) center Brandon White

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp