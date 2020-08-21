NBA Draft Lottery Results 2020: Timberwolves Earn No. 1 Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves earned the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft on Thursday after winning the league's annual draft lottery.

Minnesota last had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, when the franchise selected Karl-Anthony Towns out of Kentucky.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announced the results from the league's offices in Secaucus, N.J. in front of representatives from each team.

Unlike in recent years, there is no consensus No. 1 pick heading into the 2020 NBA draft. Georgia's Anthony Edwards is an explosive guard and thrived during his lone season in college while Memphis product James Wiseman could be a potential top option despite playing just three collegiate games. Dayton's Obi Toppin is another top prospect after an award-winning redshirt sophomore season and LaMelo Ball, who spent last season playing overseas, is one of the most frequently discussed players in the class. Other international prospects like France's Killian Hayes and Israel's Deni Avdija could hear their names called early in the draft.

Here's the 2020 NBA draft lottery results:

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies)