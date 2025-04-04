Former Louisville Forward Nyla Harris Announces Transfer Destination
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After being the first player to depart the Louisville women's basketball program following the end of their 2024-25 season, Nyla Harris has found her new home.
The junior forward is staying in the ACC, and has committed to play her final season at North Carolina, according to On3's Talia Goodman.
Harris is one of three Cardinals to enter the portal so far this offseason, joining guard Izela Arenas and center Eseosa Imafidon. The latter two have yet to commit to a new school.
The 6-foot-2 forward played in every one of Louisville's 33 games this season and started all but one, but regressed some following a standout sophomore season. She averaged 8.6 rebounds and 5.3 rebounds per game and shot 54.0 percent from the floor, but totaled just 11 points and 11 rebounds over the Cardinals' four postseason games.
This came after the Orlando, Fla. native took a massive step forward during the 2023-24 season. Starting all 34 games that year, she averaged 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. As a true freshman, she helped UofL orchestrate a second half turnaround after being inserted into the starting lineup, averaging 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 38 games and 15 starts.
Harris concluded her Cardinals career with 797 points, 535 rebounds, 77 steals, 62 assists and 31 blocks over 105 appearances and 81 starts.
Louisville started year 18 under head coach Jeff Walz at just 6-5, but went on to win 14 of their next 15 games before alternating wins and losses over the final seven, finishing at 22-11 overall. The Cardinals took down Nebraska in their NCAA Tournament opener, but fell to Hailey Van Lith and TCU in the second round.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Nylas Harris: Timothy D. Easley - Special to the Courier-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky