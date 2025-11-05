Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Jackson State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Jackson State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:
Rankings
JSU
UofL
AP/USAT
NR/NR
11th/10th
SOS
9th
201st
SOR
168th
91st
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
N/A
N/A
BPI
306th
3rd
KenPom
265th
11th
Torvik
322nd
8th
EvanMiya
305th
8th
Team Leaders
JSU
UofL
Points
Devin Ree (19.0)
Khani Rooths (20.0)
Rebounds
Daeshun Ruffin (5.0)
J'Vonne Hadley (9.0)
Assists
Dorian McMillian (3.0)
Mikel Brown Jr. (6.0)
Steals
Three Tied (2.0)
Vangelis Zougris (3.0)
Blocks
Two Tied (1.0)
Sananda Fru (2.0)
Scoring
JSU
UofL
Points Per Game
55.0
104.0
Field Goal %
30.6
53.2
FGM/FGA Per Game
19.0/62.0
33.0/62.0
Three Point %
24.1
37.5
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.0/29.0
12./32.0
Free Throw %
71.4
78.8
FTM/FTA Per Game
10.0/14.0
26.0/33.0
Rebounding
JSU
UofL
Rebounds Per Game
19.0
47.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
4.0
12.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
15.0
35.0
Rebound Margin
-42.0
14.0
Defense
JSU
UofL
Opp. Points Per Game
113.0
45.0
Opp. FG%
54.8
22.8
Opp. 3PT%
45.9
10.5
Steals Per Game
11.0
12.0
Blocks Per Game
2.0
4.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
12.0
25.0
Ball Handling
JSU
UofL
Assists Per Game
5.0
23.0
Turnovers Per Game
11.0
17.0
Turnover Margin
1.0
8.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.45
1.35
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 99.0 percent chance to win against Jackson State. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.3 (3rd overall), whereas Jackson State has a BPI rating of -8.2 (306th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 96-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.79 (11th overall), whereas Jackson State has an adjusted efficiency margin of -8.07 (265th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 97 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 98-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9306 (8th overall), whereas Jackson State has a "Barthag" of .3869 (221st overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 95, Jackson State 58.
