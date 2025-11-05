Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Jackson State

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers for their Thursday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) scored 11 points with six assists as the Cards roll past the visiting Bulldogs 104-45 at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Jackson State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

Rankings

JSU

UofL

AP/USAT

NR/NR

11th/10th

SOS

9th

201st

SOR

168th

91st

NET

N/A

N/A

RPI

N/A

N/A

BPI

306th

3rd

KenPom

265th

11th

Torvik

322nd

8th

EvanMiya

305th

8th

Team Leaders

JSU

UofL

Points

Devin Ree (19.0)

Khani Rooths (20.0)

Rebounds

Daeshun Ruffin (5.0)

J'Vonne Hadley (9.0)

Assists

Dorian McMillian (3.0)

Mikel Brown Jr. (6.0)

Steals

Three Tied (2.0)

Vangelis Zougris (3.0)

Blocks

Two Tied (1.0)

Sananda Fru (2.0)

Scoring

JSU

UofL

Points Per Game

55.0

104.0

Field Goal %

30.6

53.2

FGM/FGA Per Game

19.0/62.0

33.0/62.0

Three Point %

24.1

37.5

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.0/29.0

12./32.0

Free Throw %

71.4

78.8

FTM/FTA Per Game

10.0/14.0

26.0/33.0

Rebounding

JSU

UofL

Rebounds Per Game

19.0

47.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

4.0

12.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

15.0

35.0

Rebound Margin

-42.0

14.0

Defense

JSU

UofL

Opp. Points Per Game

113.0

45.0

Opp. FG%

54.8

22.8

Opp. 3PT%

45.9

10.5

Steals Per Game

11.0

12.0

Blocks Per Game

2.0

4.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

12.0

25.0

Ball Handling

JSU

UofL

Assists Per Game

5.0

23.0

Turnovers Per Game

11.0

17.0

Turnover Margin

1.0

8.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.45

1.35

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 99.0 percent chance to win against Jackson State. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.3 (3rd overall), whereas Jackson State has a BPI rating of -8.2 (306th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 96-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.79 (11th overall), whereas Jackson State has an adjusted efficiency margin of -8.07 (265th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 97 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 98-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9306 (8th overall), whereas Jackson State has a "Barthag" of .3869 (221st overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 95, Jackson State 58.

