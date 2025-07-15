Watch: 'The Ville' Players, HC Luke Hancock Talk Upcoming TBT Run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're just a few days away from the Louisville men's basketball program making their return to the court. Well, sort of.
The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament, makes its annual summer return this weekend. Returning for their third year in the event is "The Ville," a team consisting primarily of former Cardinals players.
This year's squad features plenty of familiar faces to Louisville fans. Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, David Johnson, Chris Jones, Montrezl Harrell, and Chane Behanan are all making return appearances; while Earl Clark, Quinn Slazinksi, Ray Spalding and Malik Williams are making their debuts for The Ville.
The Ville also welcomes Louisville natives David Sloan and Jay Scrubb to the squad, and brings back Bellarmine's Chris Dowe after playing on their inaugural squad. Luke Hancock will serve as The Ville's head coach this year, with Siva and Mark Lieberman joining as assistants.
Receiving the No. 1 seed in the Louisville Regional, where games will be played at legendary Freedom Hall, The Ville will open play against eight-seeded "Boston vs. Cancer." Tip-off is set for Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST.
On Tuesday, Hancock, Clark, Siva, Scrubb and Johnson took time to meet with the media. They discussed The Ville's third run in the TBT, the event as a whole, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Head Coach Luke Hancock
Earl Clark
Peyton Siva
Jay Scrubb
David Johnson
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Luke Hancock: Matthew McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky