Multiple Cardinals Generating Way-Too-Early 2026 NBA Draft Buzz
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 NBA Draft is now officially in the books. While no former member of the Louisville men's basketball program heard their name called over the two days of picks, one has already signed a two-way deal, and two more are set to play in the NBA Summer League.
It marks the fourth straight year in which the Cardinals have not had a player selected in the NBA Draft. That being said, if early projections are to be believed, UofL could see that streak come to an end next year.
The morning after the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Draft, several outlets began to publish their Way-Too-Early mock drafts for the 2026 NBA Draft. In these various mocks, three Louisville players are already starting to generate buzz.
A consensus among these mocks, unsurprisingly, is incoming freshman Mikel Brown Jr. The five-star prospect was the top point guard coming out of high school, and is widely viewed as a lottery pick because of his talents.
Brown's highest standing is on ESPN's mock draft, in which he goes No. 5 overall to the Sacramento Kings. CBS Sports has him getting drafted at No. 6 overall by the Brooklyn Nets, SB Nation lists him as the No. 8 prospect on the big board, both NBA Draft Room and NBADraft.net have him going No. 12 overall to the Dallas Mavericks, while USA TODAY views him as the No. 14 prospect.
However, Brown isn't the only Cardinal that people believe could hear their name get called next year. Kennesaw State transfer combo guard Adrian Wooley is viewed as SB Nation's No. 22 prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft, while Xavier transfer shooting guard Ryan Conwell comes in at No. 52 on ESPN's 2026 NBA Draft Big Board.
Over at NBA Draft Room, Conwell is tabbed as the No. 65 prospect for next years draft, Wooley comes in at No. 84, while sophomore wing Khani Rooths is their 200th-ranked prospect.
According to the 247Sports Composite, not only was Brown ranked as the top point guard in the Class of 2025, but their No. 8 overall prospect. With a Composite rating of 0.9969, he's the second-highest ranked prospect in the modern recruiting era to sign with Louisville, behind only Samardo Samuels. He also recently made the cut for the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team.
Wooley was named the Conference-USA Freshman of the Year, and also earned First-Team All-CUSA honors as well in his lone season at KSU. Playing in all 33 games while starting all but one, he averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while also shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 42.2 percent on three-point attempts.
Conwell was one of the top shooters in the Big East this season. Starting all 34 of Xaiver's games, he averaged 16.5 points per game, while shooting 45.0 from the field, 41.3 on three-point attempts and 82.8 at the free throw line. He also put up 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game, earning Third-Team All-Big East honors.
Rooths was the very first high school prospect to commit to Pat Kelsey after he took over as the head coach at Louisville. Ranked as the No. 34 prospect in the Class of 2024, he had a relatively quiet true freshman campaign, averaging 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in all 35 games.
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)
