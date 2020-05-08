2020 NFL Schedule Release: Key Matchups with Louisville Alumni

On Thursday night, the NFL released its full 2020 schedule with dates & times, and as expected there will be a fair share of noteworthy games revolving around former Louisville players. Many of which include former teammates squaring off against one another.

Here's a look at some of those matchups:

Week 1: New York Jets at Buffalo, Sept. 13 at 1:00pm on CBS

This might not be the most appealing matchup at least on paper, but this will presumably be the NFL debut of Mekhi Becton. The former Louisville offensive tackle was taken No. 11 overall by the Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft, and his addition along with others on the offensive line might actually give quarterback Sam Darnold a fighting chance to stay upright and orchestrate some offense.

Plus the Jets also decided to re-sign former Louisville linebacker James Burgess this offseason. Unfortunately, Becton and Burgess will most likely be the only Cards suiting up for the Jets in this game, as running back Bilal Powell has so far not been invited back to re-sign with the team and wide receiver Josh Bellamy was placed on the reserve/PUP list.

Week 3: Kansas City at Baltimore, Sept. 28 at 8:15pm on ESPN

The stage has already been set in what could very well be one of the more entertaining regular season matchups of the 2020 season. A rematch from the season before, the Chiefs will travel to Baltimore this time around as the defending Super Bowl champions led by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

On the other side? The Ravens are led by none other than former Louisville quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Considering how close the Heisman winner and Co. came to defeating the Chiefs in Arrowhead last season coupled with their unceremonious playoff exit, I would expect the Ravens to have a massive chip on their shoulder in this game.

And by the way, it's on Monday Night Football.

Week 7: Carolina at New Orleans, Oct. 25 at 1:00pm on Fox

After having a Comeback Player of the Year caliber season in 2019 as a backup, former Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater finally found a new permanent home in Carolina after signing a three-year, $63 million contract.

When week 7 rolls around, Bridgewater will travel back to the place that gave him a second chance In New Orleans, not only as a member of the opposition but as a divisional rival.

But he won't be the only Louisville presence in this game. The Panthers also signed former Louisville offensive guard John Miller this offseason and running back Reggie Bonnafon has been with the team since 2018. On the other side of the line of scrimmage for the Saints is also former Louisville defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who played with Bridgewater in 2013.

Week 7: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami, Oct. 25 at 1:00pm on CBS

The main storyline in this game will undoubtedly be the quarterback play. Both teams drafted signal callers in the top half of the first round, with the Dolphins selecting Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick and the Chargers going with Oregon's Justin Herbert at right behind them.

But former Louisville wide receiver DeVante Parker has a chance to steal the show.

He had a breakout season in 2019 with Miami, setting career highs in receptions (72), receiving yards (1202) and receiving touchdowns (9) that led to the Dolphins to sign him to a four-year, $40 million contract extension. Now that he has a proven quarterback on his squad, the sky's the limit with Parker.

Week 12: Chicago at Green Bay, Nov. 29 at 7:20pm on ESPN

One of five primetime matchups in 2020 for the Green Bay Packers, week 12 will mark a return of the NFL's oldest rivalry when the Chicago Bears come to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.

The biggest storyline will more than likely be with quarterbacks for both team, with the Packers drafting Aaron Rodgers' heir apparent in Jordan Love and Mitch Trubusky's future as a Bear in question.

But like Parker, former Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander has a chance to capitalize on the spotlight. One of the league's premier young defensive talents, he set a season high in tackles with 8 and hauled in one of his two 2019 interceptions against in Green Bay's home contest against Chicago last season. Alexander has had success against Trubisky and the Bears before and is primed to repeat it in 2020.

Week 17: Baltimore at Cincinnati, Jan. 3 at 1:00pm on CBS

Okay, full disclosure: this shouldn't be a close game.

But... this will be the closest chance for Louisville fans to see quarterback Lamar Jackson in person. He might not see meaningful playing time depending on Baltimore's status in the 2020 playoff race, but Paul Brown Stadium is only an hour and a half drive from Louisville. It will also be intriguing to watch Jackson and fellow Heisman winner Joe Burrow in the same game, not to mention the fact that Baltimore has two additional Heisman winners in Mark Ingram and Robert Griffin III.

If in fact it is determined that Jackson will have limited playing time here, the Ravens will also be traveling to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in week 9.

