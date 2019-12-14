Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Miami Dolphins' season-long struggles, wide receiver DeVante Parker has emerged as one of the team's biggest bright spots.

On Friday, the No. 14 pick in the 2015 NFL draft was rewarded for his stellar play, as the team announced a four-year extension with the WR, keeping him in Miami through 2023.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is for $40 million, including $21.5 million in guarantees and an $8 million signing bonus.

"It’s always been my desire to keep DeVante as a member of the Dolphins family," his agent Jerry Gould told Rapoport.

This season, Parker has totaled career-highs in receiving yards (882) and touchdowns (six).

The move to lock-up Parker on a long-term extension comes after he signed a two-year deal with a team-option this past offseason—2018 marked one of the worst seasons in his young career.

Parker was forced to leave last week's loss to the Jets with a concussion, though it still seems possible that the former first-rounder will play this week at the New York Giants.

He has yet to miss a game this season.