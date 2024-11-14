Louisville Report

Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Week 12

The Cardinals are starting to get clarity with their potential postseason destination.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) warms up ahead of their game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) warms up ahead of their game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have had this past weekend off, but even after a chaotic week of college football, their potential postseason destination seemed to gain a little bit of clarity.

Throughout most of the season, the Cardinals' pick among bowl projectors has been far from a consensus. But this week, two bowl are starting to stand out. Of the eight different projections, six of them have Louisville going to either the Duke's Mayo Bowl or Gator Bowl.

As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.

The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.

With 11 weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:

ESPN

  • Projector: Kyle Bonagura
  • Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Cal
  • Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
  • Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec., 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
  • Projector: Mark Schlabach
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

CBS

  • Projector: Jerry Palm
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. LSU
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST

247Sports

  • Projector: Brad Crawford
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Texas A&M
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Athlon Sports

  • Projector: Steve Lassan
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

College Football News

  • Projector: Staff Pick
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Michigan
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Action Network

  • Projector: Brett McMurphy
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST

USA TODAY

  • Projector: Erick Smith
  • Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. Colorado
  • Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif
  • Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 27 at 8:00 p.m. EST

College Football Network

  • No projection this week.

(Photo of Ja'Corey Brooks: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football