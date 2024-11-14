Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Week 12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have had this past weekend off, but even after a chaotic week of college football, their potential postseason destination seemed to gain a little bit of clarity.
Throughout most of the season, the Cardinals' pick among bowl projectors has been far from a consensus. But this week, two bowl are starting to stand out. Of the eight different projections, six of them have Louisville going to either the Duke's Mayo Bowl or Gator Bowl.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With 11 weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Cal
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec., 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. LSU
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
247Sports
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Texas A&M
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Michigan
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Action Network
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. Colorado
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 27 at 8:00 p.m. EST
College Football Network
- No projection this week.
(Photo of Ja'Corey Brooks: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
