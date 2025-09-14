Louisville Football Receiving Votes, Still Unranked in Week Four AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program had this past weekend off, so as expected, their position just outside the Associated Press Top 25 remains unchanged.
The Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) garnered 25 points in week four of the AP Top 25, remaining in the "others receiving votes" section. Louisville has received votes in every AP Poll released so far this season.
While Louisville hasn't faced the stiffest competition so far this season, they're still 2-0 so far in year three under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals opened the season with a 51-17 victory over in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, then followed that up with a comeback 28-14 win against James Madison.
Next up, the Cardinals are coming out of their first bye of the season to host Bowling Green. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Week Four)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Ohio State - 1,631 (55)
2. Penn State - 1,490 (5)
3. LSU - 1,470 (2)
4. Miami - 1,434 (3)
5. Georgia - 1,428
6. Oregon - 1,423 (1)
7. Florida State - 1,123
8. Texas - 1,111
9. Illinois - 1,110
10. Texas A&M - 1,101
11. Oklahoma - 1,056
12. Iowa State - 820
13. Ole Miss - 748
14. Alabama - 599
15. Tennessee - 583
16. Utah - 573
17. Texas Tech - 538
18. Georgia Tech - 511
19. Indiana - 458
20. Vanderbilt - 397
21. Michigan - 356
22. Auburn - 344
23. Missouri - 292
24. Notre Dame - 207
25. USC - 105
Others receiving votes:
BYU 94, South Florida 83, South Carolina 82, Mississippi St. 69, TCU 67, Arizona St. 57, Tulane 33, Louisville 25, Nebraska 9, Baylor 6, Clemson 6, SMU 4, NC State 4, UNLV 2, Navy 1.
