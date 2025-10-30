Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Sports Illustrated's Mike McDaniel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is heading back on the road this upcoming weekend, heading to one of the toughest places to play in college football for a showdown with Virginia Tech.
Kickoff between Jeff Brohm's Cardinals and interim Philip Montgomery's Hokies is set for Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST.
Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Cardinals On SI sat down with Mike McDaniel of Sports Illustrated to find out more about the Hokies.
1. Ever since Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry, it seems like the Hokies have played with renewed energy and effort under interim head coach Philip Montgomery. What is the vibe around the program right now?
I'll tell you what, it's a heck of a lot better than it was about six weeks ago. The fan base was out with pitchforks for Pry with how the team rolled over in the second half against Vanderbilt, followed by the no-show against Old Dominion. The Old Dominion game was particularly embarrassing, but it was a clear signal that the roster had quit on Pry. Philip Montgomery deserves a lot of credit. He just got to campus in the spring and now he's put in a position where he has to hold the program together for the rest of the season. Administratively, the school had waved the white flag after an 0-3 start, but the team looks much better coached under Montgomery, and more importantly, is playing with a renewed energy that wasn't present during the second half against Vanderbilt or against Old Dominion.
The fan base is ready for a new regime, and I think everybody appreciates Montgomery and the players for putting their best foot forward every week under tough circumstances.
2. QB Kyron Drones seems to be playing much better football now than he did last season and in the first three games of the year. What has been the key to his turnaround?
They're committing to running the football with him. He's been great in that aspect this year, and has taken a step forward in the read option game. I think a lot of fans have been so focused on how up-and-down he has been throwing the football, but his decisions in the running game have improved as the season has gone on. Virginia Tech's staff under Pry seemed so adamant about making Drones a pocket passer, but it's simply not his strength. He thrives running the football and in simple reads in the passing game, which is all built off the RPOs they have been running of late.
3. VT’s offense has plenty of talent at the skill positions, but their offensive line seems to have struggled mightily. Is that the one thing holding that side of the ball back?
I think the easy answer is lack of continuity. This is essentially a brand new offensive line, a new offensive line coach in Matt Moore, and a new offensive coordinator in Montgomery. It wasn't going to all come together over night, but the pass protection in particular has been pretty disappointing this year. Run blocking has had its moments, and that aspect of the offensive line's play has looked better the last several weeks. There are a couple of decent building blocks up front that may or may not be here with the new coaching staff, but for now, they kind of are who they are.
4. Who is the “X-Factor” for the Hokies on defense?
Of late, it's been true freshman Noah Chambers, who has excelled at linebacker when he's been in the game. In four games, he's recorded 19 combined tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one pass defended. He's been flying around, and while it hasn't been perfect at all times, he's gotten snaps and has looked the part of a guy who can contribute long term on defense. He stepped in right after Pry left the program and due to an injury to Caleb Woodson, and has still managed to play a good bit even with Woodson back in the lineup. Keep an eye out for No. 16 on Saturday.
5. What is the one thing Virginia Tech must do if they are to pull off the upset?
Stop the run and make Miller Moss beat them through the air. I think an opponent's best chance of stopping Louisville's offense is when Moss is forced to throw the ball 30+ times in a game. Eventually, he'll try to force one and make a mistake. If Virginia Tech's defense can keep them in the ball game long enough, the hope is that the Hokies can find just enough success in the run game against a very good Cardinals defense to give them a chance in the 4th quarter. I think Louisville wins, but the Hokies keep it within the margin at home.
(Photo of Kyron Drones: Brian Bishop - Imagn Images)
