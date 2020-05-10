Class of 2021 safety Benjamin Perry commits to Louisville

Class of 2021 safety Benjamin Perry has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision Sunday.

The Cards made his top seven schools last month, and fought off Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Northwestern to land his commitment.

A defensive back from Mount Carmel HS on the south side of Chicago, Perry is the No. 29 safety in the nation, and the No. 14 ranked prospect in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports, also cracking the Top 500 in the 247Sports Composite as a three-star prospect .

While mainly a safety, his size and speed gives him extra versatility as a defender. His anticipatory skills and ability to play on the ball while still in the air makes him great in zone coverage. At six-foot-three and 186 pounds, he is also a great addition to the run support.

He also has a winning pedigree. He was part of a Mount Carmel squad that went 14-0 in 2019, winning the IHSA Class 7A State Championship and ranked the No. 3 team in the state of Illinois according to MaxPreps.

Perry is the sixth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle. He joins:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp