Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Class of 2021 safety Benjamin Perry commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 safety Benjamin Perry has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision Sunday.

The Cards made his top seven schools last month, and fought off Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Northwestern to land his commitment.

A defensive back from Mount Carmel HS on the south side of Chicago, Perry is the No. 29 safety in the nation, and the No. 14 ranked prospect in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports, also cracking the Top 500 in the 247Sports Composite as a three-star prospect .

While mainly a safety, his size and speed gives him extra versatility as a defender. His anticipatory skills and ability to play on the ball while still in the air makes him great in zone coverage. At six-foot-three and 186 pounds, he is also a great addition to the run support.

He also has a winning pedigree. He was part of a Mount Carmel squad that went 14-0 in 2019, winning the IHSA Class 7A State Championship and ranked the No. 3 team in the state of Illinois according to MaxPreps.

Perry is the sixth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle. He joins:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville makes Top 9 for Class of 2021 QB Chayden Peery

The three-star prospect out of California includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Should Louisville use the NCAA's new independent infractions process?

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process is a new way for schools to approach infractions cases against them. But is it one that Louisville should pursue?

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OL Michael Gonzalez

The three star prospect out of North Carolina includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

What a five-round 2020 MLB Draft means for Louisville Baseball

The 2020 MLB Draft will now only be five rounds long. So what does this mean for Louisville Baseball in 2021?

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 15 for Class of 2021 OL Diego Pounds

The four-star prospect out of North Carolina includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2021 shooting guard Jahmai Mashack

Mashack is a four-star prospect and one of the top five players in the state of California.

Matthew McGavic

2020 NFL Schedule Release: Key Matchups with Louisville Alumni

The 2020 NFL schedule has been released, and here are some of the key matchups revolving around former Louisville players.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2022 guard Rodney Rice

The four-star prospect out of Maryland is the latest 2022 prospect to be extended a scholarship offer from Louisville.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville football "well ahead" of recruiting for 2021 class

Scott Satterfield says Louisville has done more to this point than ever before

samdraut

Reflecting on Johnny Unitas' Louisville career

On what would have been his 87th birthday, we are turning back the clock and reflecting on the Louisville career of NFL legend Johnny Unitas.

Matthew McGavic