Louisville Secures Commitment from '26 OL Benjamin Corhei

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program have struck again in what has developed into an eventful day out on the recruiting trail.
Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes offensive lineman Benjamin Corhei announced Sunday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Miami and others.
Corhei is the second commitment of the day for the Cards, also joining Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood cornerback Kris Brunson. Both Brunson and Corhei are coming off of official visits to campus this weekend.
In between those two commitments, Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin defensive lineman Josiah Hope also announced that he had officially decommitted from UofL. With Corhei now in the fold, Louisville is back up to an 18-man 2026 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-5, 299-pound lineman ranks as high as the No. 55 interior offensive lineman in the class and the 97th-ranked player in the talent rich state of Georgia, per Rivals. He's regarded as the No. 949 prospect in the 2026 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite.
Corhei played a massive role in Lowndes' offensive success last season. He helped the Vikings averaged 206.8 rushing yards per game, as part of an offense that put up 371.0 yards per game. Lowndes went 10-2 with a berth in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
