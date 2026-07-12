Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series: Game 9 at Georgia Tech

Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2026 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 27.'

Today, we're looking at Louisville's road trip to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was an absolute bloodbath in the Louisville football program's last time out.

Welcoming Stanford to virtual L&N Stadium, the Cardinals showed absolutely no mercy against the Cardinal with no 'S,' dropping the hammer for a 56-10 victory. UofL improves to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB27 Series.

Louisville went up and down the field with ease, eventually finshing with 601 total yards of offense. QB Lincoln Kienholz went 26-of-31 for 374 yards and four touchdowns, with WR Tre Richardson catching seven passes for 119 yards plus a touchdown and TE Brody Foley hauling in a whopping three scores. RB Isaac Brown also ran for 110 yards and a score. Meanwhile, their defense absolutely suffocated Stanford, holding them to 331 yards. LB Antonio Watts led the way with 11 tackles, with DE Clev Lubin tallying four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

This week, Louisville is going back on the road, heading to Atlanta for a showdown with Georgia Tech. In College Football 27, the Yellow Jackets sport a 78 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 78 overall and their defense at 78 overall.

Offensively, QB Albert Mendoza (76 OVR) takes over under center in place of Haynes King, and RB Malachi Hosley (83 OVR) leads the charge with Justice Haynes not in the game. Over on defense, the Yellow Jackets are anchored by their linebacking corps, with Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey coming in at 83 and 81 OVR, respectively.

So how does College Football 27 have the game between Louisville and Georgia Tech playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Yellow Jackets on the virtual gridiron below:

Complete Preseason CFB27 Preview Series:

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(Photo of A.J. Green: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)