Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series: Game 7 at Syracuse

Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2026 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 27.'

Today, we're looking at Louisville's trip to Syracuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's undefeated run through virtual ACC play presses onward.

Returning home to L&N Stadium for a tilt with Florida State, the Cardinals came out on top in the back-and-forth affair against the Seminoles, securing a 31-28 victory. UofL improves to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB27 Series.

The Cards put up 573 total yards of offense on the 'Noles, with QB Lincoln Kienholz going 35-of-41 for 380 yards and three touchdowns - albeit that also came with three interceptions. TE Brody Foley had a monster day with 13 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, while RB Isaac Brown ran for 145 yards plus a score. UofL's defense also held FSU to just 344 total yards, with LB Antonio Watts collecting a team-best nine tackles and DE A.J. Green tallying a pair of sacks.

This week, Louisville is heading back on the road, making the trek to upstate New York for a matchup with Syracuse. In College Football 27, the Orange sport a 78 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 77 overall and their defense at 80 overall.

'Cuse is coming off of a down 2025 season, but there's reason to believe they should be better in 2026. Offensively, they'll be getting back QB Steve Angeli (81 OVR), with RB Ahmad Miller (82 OVR) and WR Cole Weaver (81 OVR) expected to be his top weapons. Powered by a deadly one-two punch at cornerback, Chris Peal (90 OVR) and Demetres Samuel Jr. (87 OVR) headline the Syracuse defense.

So how does College Football 27 have the game between Louisville and Syracuse playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Orange on the virtual gridiron below:

Complete Preseason CFB27 Preview Series:

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(Photo of Stanquan Clark: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)