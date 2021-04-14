Class of 2022 OT Dayne Shor Includes Louisville in Top 10

The top-tier offensive lineman from the Peach State includes the Cardinals in his top schools.

(Photo of Dayne Shor via LSU Country)

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - The Louisville football program is still in hot pursuit of their first verbal pledge in the Class of 2022, but they are remaining in the mix some of the top prospects in the class.

Dayne Shor, an offensive tackle who plays for King's Christian Christian in Alpharetta, Ga., announced his top ten on Wednesday with the Cardinals among the lucky schools.

A highly regarded prospect, several college football blue bloods are also in the running for Shor. Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCF and Tennessee also made the cut alongside the Cardinals.

The massive 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect is not only among one of the top players at his position, but one of the top prospects in the nation. He ranks as high as the No. 16 offensive tackle, No. 14 prospect in the state of Georgia, and the No. 134 prospect in the nation according to Rivals.

Shor transferred from Denmark HS in Alpharetta to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. prior to the start of his junior year. He did not play this past season due to a preseason shoulder injury sustained in practice.

Several '22 prospects have listed the Louisville among their top schools since the calendar flipped to April. This includes: running back Jaylon Glover, defensive tackle Felix Hixon, Destin & Keaten Wade, defensive end Popeye Williams, cornerback Jordan Allen and athlete Azareyeh Thomas.

You can view Dayne Shor's sophomore year highlights here.

