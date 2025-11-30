Louisville '26 Commit Devonte Anderson Flips to Rutgers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the early signing period on the horizon, the Louisville football program has seen yet another previously committed Class of 2026 go somewhere else.
Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange cornerback Devonte Anderson announced Sunday that he has flipped his verbal pledge from Louisville to Rutgers.
Anderson had previously been committed to the Cardinals since mid-July. He originally chose them over the Scarlet Knights, as well as Colorado, Florida, Miami, Missouri and others.
He is the fourth 2026 prospect in the last two weeks to decommit from Louisville. Lebanon (Oh.) HS tight end Nick Lautar flipped to Ohio State, Des Moines (Iowa) Valley safety Jayden McGregory flipped to Missouri, and Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier linebacker decommitted - already visiting Miami this past weekend. Anderson is also the 10th Class of 2026 prospect overall to decommit from the Cardinals.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound two-way prospect ranks as high as the No. 74 cornerback in the class, and the No. 84 player in the talent-rich state of Florida, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 1,002nd-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026.
Despite the quarter of recent decommitments, Louisville still holds 19 commitments in their Class of 2026. It's a class that ranks No. 38 in the nation, according to 247Sports. The three-day early signing period for football begins later this week, starting on Wednesday, Dec. 3.
It's also not all bad news on the recruiting front. Mere hours after Louisville thumped in-state arch rival Kentucky in the Governor's Cup this past Saturday, four-star Class of 2027 wide receiver Chuck Alexander Jr. committed to the Cards.
(Photo of Devonte Anderson via Orange Observer)
