Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 37, Pitt 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of suffered their embarrassing loss at Stanford, the Louisville football program was able put together a much better performance against Pitt, thrashing the Panthers with a 37-9 win in their final home game of the 2024 season.
Team Notes:
- Louisville improves to 10-11 vs. Pittsburgh, including 5-3 in Louisville and 4-2 at L&N Stadium.
- Louisville completes its ACC season with a 5-3 mark, its ninth conference winning percentage of .500 or better in 11 seasons as an ACC member.
- Louisville wins its seventh straight Senior Day game vs. a conference opponent, not losing since a triple overtime setback to Connecticut in 2012.
- Louisville improves to 61-44-1 in Senior Day games.
- Louisville intercepts passes by three different quarterbacks for the first time since a 1988 win vs. Memphis.
- Louisville forces 3 interceptions in a game for the first time since last year's win vs. Notre Dame.
- Louisville is 13-4 under Jeff Brohm when it scores first.
Louisville moves to 7-4 overall.
- Brohm improves to 17-8 at Louisville and 83-52 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Tyler Shough was 17-of-28 passing for 293 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Shough has thrown 23 TD passes this season with only 6 INTs, moving onto Louisville's top 10 list for single season TD passes. Shough has 3,067 yards passing, logging the 13th 3,000-yard passing season by a Louisville quarterback.
- RB Isaac Brown led all rushers with 13 carries for 93 yards and 2 TDs, taking his season total to 10 TDs scored.
- RB Duke Watson had 11 carries for 69 yards to go with a 16-yard reception.
- WR Chris Bell led all receivers with 2 receptions for 101 yards and 1 TD.
Bell logged his second straight 100-yard receiving game.
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks had 4 receptions for 68 yards and 1 TD. Brooks has the 11th 1,000-yard receiving season by a Louisville player.
- LB T.J. Quinn led the Louisville defense with 9 tackles, including 3 solo stops, taking his team-leading season total to 75 tackles.
- LB Stanquan Clark had the first 2 interceptions of his career to go with 7 tackles, 3 of which were solo. Clark is the first Louisville player with 2 interceptions in a game since Devin Neal had 2 in a win vs. Notre Dame last season.
- DB Corey Thornton had his second interception of the season to go with 3 tackles, including 2 solo tackles.
- DB Antonio Watts had his sixth tackle for loss of the season along with 5 tackles, 4 of which were solo.
- DB Tahveon Nicholson had 2 solo tackles, including his third TFL of the season.
- DL Dezmond Tell had 3 tackles, including 2 solo tackles and a TFL, taking his season TFL total to 3.5.
- DL Ashton Gillotte had 3 solo tackles, all for losses, including 2 sacks to go with a quarterback hurry. Gillotte passes Joe Johnson to move to 6th on the career sacks list with 26.5.
- DE Ramon Puryear played in his 65th game to extend his program record for games played. Puryear made his sixth straight start and the 20th of his career while logging 1 tackle and 3 quarterback hurries.
- K Brock Travelstead made 3 of 3 field goal attempts from 41, 36, and 40 yards and 4 of 4 extra points. Travelstead has made 16 of 23 field goal attempts this season, tied for the sixth most field goals made in a season. Travelstead is perfect on 50 extra point attempts this season, tied for the seventh most extra points made in a season and tied for fourth most in a season without a miss.
