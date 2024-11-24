Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 37, Pitt 9

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Panthers.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) and linebacker TJ Quinn (34) tackle Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) and linebacker TJ Quinn (34) tackle Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of suffered their embarrassing loss at Stanford, the Louisville football program was able put together a much better performance against Pitt, thrashing the Panthers with a 37-9 win in their final home game of the 2024 season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville improves to 10-11 vs. Pittsburgh, including 5-3 in Louisville and 4-2 at L&N Stadium.
  • Louisville completes its ACC season with a 5-3 mark, its ninth conference winning percentage of .500 or better in 11 seasons as an ACC member.
  • Louisville wins its seventh straight Senior Day game vs. a conference opponent, not losing since a triple overtime setback to Connecticut in 2012.
  • Louisville improves to 61-44-1 in Senior Day games.
  • Louisville intercepts passes by three different quarterbacks for the first time since a 1988 win vs. Memphis.
  • Louisville forces 3 interceptions in a game for the first time since last year's win vs. Notre Dame.
  • Louisville is 13-4 under Jeff Brohm when it scores first.
    Louisville moves to 7-4 overall.
  • Brohm improves to 17-8 at Louisville and 83-52 overall.

Player Notes:

  • QB Tyler Shough was 17-of-28 passing for 293 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Shough has thrown 23 TD passes this season with only 6 INTs, moving onto Louisville's top 10 list for single season TD passes. Shough has 3,067 yards passing, logging the 13th 3,000-yard passing season by a Louisville quarterback.
  • RB Isaac Brown led all rushers with 13 carries for 93 yards and 2 TDs, taking his season total to 10 TDs scored.
  • RB Duke Watson had 11 carries for 69 yards to go with a 16-yard reception.
  • WR Chris Bell led all receivers with 2 receptions for 101 yards and 1 TD.
    Bell logged his second straight 100-yard receiving game.
  • WR Ja'Corey Brooks had 4 receptions for 68 yards and 1 TD. Brooks has the 11th 1,000-yard receiving season by a Louisville player.
  • LB T.J. Quinn led the Louisville defense with 9 tackles, including 3 solo stops, taking his team-leading season total to 75 tackles.
  • LB Stanquan Clark had the first 2 interceptions of his career to go with 7 tackles, 3 of which were solo. Clark is the first Louisville player with 2 interceptions in a game since Devin Neal had 2 in a win vs. Notre Dame last season.
  • DB Corey Thornton had his second interception of the season to go with 3 tackles, including 2 solo tackles.
  • DB Antonio Watts had his sixth tackle for loss of the season along with 5 tackles, 4 of which were solo.
  • DB Tahveon Nicholson had 2 solo tackles, including his third TFL of the season.
  • DL Dezmond Tell had 3 tackles, including 2 solo tackles and a TFL, taking his season TFL total to 3.5.
  • DL Ashton Gillotte had 3 solo tackles, all for losses, including 2 sacks to go with a quarterback hurry. Gillotte passes Joe Johnson to move to 6th on the career sacks list with 26.5.
  • DE Ramon Puryear played in his 65th game to extend his program record for games played. Puryear made his sixth straight start and the 20th of his career while logging 1 tackle and 3 quarterback hurries.
  • K Brock Travelstead made 3 of 3 field goal attempts from 41, 36, and 40 yards and 4 of 4 extra points. Travelstead has made 16 of 23 field goal attempts this season, tied for the sixth most field goals made in a season. Travelstead is perfect on 50 extra point attempts this season, tied for the seventh most extra points made in a season and tied for fourth most in a season without a miss.

Gallery:

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals marching band flag corp moves into position during the Car
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals marching band flag corp moves into position during the Card March before facing off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm greets fans during the Card March before
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm greets fans during the Card March before facing off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker TJ Quinn greets fans during the Card March before f
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker TJ Quinn greets fans during the Card March before facing off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot leads the team on the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot leads the team on the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) throws against the Louisville Car
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) throws against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) throws against the Pittsburgh Pan
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) throws against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs against Pittsburgh Panthers
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jimmy Scott (44) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals place kicker Brock Travelstead (38) attempts a field goal agai
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals place kicker Brock Travelstead (38) attempts a field goal against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) celebrates a touchdown with offen
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Pete Nygra (50) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) and linebacker TJ Quinn (34) tac
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) and linebacker TJ Quinn (34) tackle Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks to pass against the Pittsbu
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi calls a play from the sideline during t
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi calls a play from the sideline during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs against the Pittsburgh Pant
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs against Louisville Cardinals
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs against Louisville Cardinals defensive back D'Angelo Hutchinson (21) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Jake Overman (87) runs against Louisville Cardinals
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Jake Overman (87) runs against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Corey Thornton (14) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nate Yarnell (19) scrambles against the Louisville
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nate Yarnell (19) scrambles against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs against the Pittsburgh Pa
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) runs against Pittsburgh Panthers d
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) runs against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington (25) and linebacker Kyle Louis (9) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) runs against the Pittsburgh Pant
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) runs against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9.
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Maurice Turner (4) leaps over Pittsburgh Panthers
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Maurice Turner (4) leaps over Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Isaiah Neal (97) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9.

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.

