Highlights and Notes: Clemson 20, Louisville 19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program found another way to lose in excruciating fashion, falling 20-19 to Clemson and officially end their slim chances of earning a spot in the ACC Championship Game.
Team Notes:
- Louisville falls to 1-9 vs. Clemson, including 0-5 at L&N Stadium.
- Louisville has not allowed an opening drive touchdown this season, holding seven opponents scoreless and allowing field goals by the other three.
- Louisville's FBS-leading active streak of scoring at least 24 ends at 23 games.
- Louisville drops its third game of the season by 3 points or less. The only other seasons with three losses by a field goal or less were 1971 and 2021.
- Louisville falls to 15-26 in 1-point games, including 1-2 at L&N Stadium.
- Louisville outgains Clemson 385 yards to 308 and has outgained its first 10 opponents of a season for the first time since 2016.
- Louisville has a 100-yard rusher in five straight games for the first time since doing so in the final seven games of the 2017 season.
- Louisville extends its program record for made field goals of 50+ yards in a season to four.
- Louisville ends a 10-game winning streak when holding opponents under 21 points.
- Louisville falls to 88-37 as an AP Top 25 team, including 51-12 at home, 45-20 vs. conference opponents, 78-21 vs. unranked opponents, 46-10 vs. unranked opponents at home, and 42-9 vs. unranked opponents at L&N Stadium.
- Louisville falls to 9-3 when ranked No. 19.
- Louisville falls to 7-8 in Blackout themed games.
- Turnovers continue to be a key to success for Louisville with the Cards going 16-0 under Brohm when they win the turnover battle but dropping to 10-11 when they do not.
- Brohm moves to 26-11 at Louisville and 92-55 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Miller Moss was 19 of 27 passing for 212 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions to go with a rushing touchdown. Moss rushed for his 8th TD of the season, tying Benny Russell for 6th most rushing TDs in a season by a quarterback and tying John Madeya for 7th in career rushing TDs by a quarterback.
- RB Keyjuan Brown led all rushers with 135 yards on 15 carries. Brown logged the second 100-yard rushing game of his career with both games coming in back-to-back weeks.
- WR Chris Bell led all receivers with 5 receptions for 79 yards to take his team-leading season receiving total to 871 yards.
- WR Caullin Lacy had a touchdown pass on the first pass attempt of his five-year college career and added 60 yards receiving on 4 receptions. Lacy is the second Louisville player to pass for a TD and return a punt for a TD in the same season, joining Lenny Lyles who had three passing TDs and one punt return TD in 1957. Lacy's TD pass was Louisville's 25th by a non-quarterback and the first since Braden Smith completed a TD pass to Jaelin Carter vs. Wake Forest in 2022.
- TE Nate Kurisky scored the 7th touchdown of his career on a 2-yard pass from Lacy.
- LB Stanquan Clark returned from injury to share the Louisville lead in tackles with 7, including 3 solo stops. He added 1.5 tackles for loss to take his career total to 11 TFLs.
- DB Antonio Watts had 7 tackles, 4 solo. He added a TFL to take his season total to 6.5 along with his second quarterback hurry and second forced fumble of the season.
- DL Clev Lubin had his fifth sack and fourth QB hurry of the season to go with 4 solo tackles.
- K Cooper Ranvier made field goals of 51 and 39 yards, becoming the sixth kicker in program history to make multiple 50-yard field goals in his career.
