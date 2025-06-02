Louisville Lands Commitment From '26 DL Jamarcus Whyce
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another Class of 2026 prospect is deciding the join the Louisville football program following their first of four consecutive bog time recruiting weekends.
Dayton (Oh.) Trotwood-Madison defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals, he announced Sunday. He chose Louisville over held offers from Auburn, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Notre Dame, Tennessee and others.
He's the third 2026 prospect to commit to Louisville after taking an official visit this weekend, joining Lebanon (Oh.) HS tight end Nick Lautar and Radcliff (Ky.) defensive tackle Josiah Hope, who both committed earlier in the day. The three were part of a group of nine prospects that were on campus.
The 6-foot-2, 265 pound defensive tackle is regarded as a four-star prospect by ESPN, who ranks him as high as the No. 13 recruit in the state of Ohio and the No. 29 defensive tackle in the cycle. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 502nd-ranked prospect in the nation.
As you can imagine, Whyce put together a very good junior campaign at Trotwood-Madison. He logged 64 total tackles, including 13.5 for loss and seven sacks.
Louisville now sports a 17-man 2026 recruiting class with Whyce's commitment. It's a class that ranks as high as the No. 17 class in the cycle, according to 247Sports.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jamarcus Whyce via Twitter/X)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky