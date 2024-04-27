Browns select Jamari Thrash in Fifth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash has been selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Thrash is the third former Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following running back Isaac Guerendo and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee. He is also the school's 139th all-time NFL Draft selection, and the 30th former Louisville player to be drafted in the last 11 years.
While the 6-foot-1, 185-pound wideout was limited at times in the second half of this past season due to a wrist injury, he still established himself as one of the top receivers in the ACC. Playing in 12 of Louisville's 13 games, all of which were starts, Thrash caught 63 passes for 858 yards and six touchdowns, all of which led the team.
Related: Jamari Thrash 2024 NFL Draft Profile
His yardage mark was good for third in the ACC while his reception total came in at fourth, getting named a Second-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
The LaGrange, Ga. native joined Louisville last offseason from Georgia State, where in 2022 he was one of the most explosive players in the FBS. Thrash logged 61 receptions for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 starts that season, with the yardage mark good for 13th nationally.
In 30 games and 17 starts across four years with the Panthers, Thrash caught 104 passes for 1,752 yards and 12 touchdowns.
(Photo of Jamari Thrash: Trevor Ruszkowski - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter