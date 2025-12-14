Is Rome Odunze Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Bears)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze did not play in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers with a foot injury, but he did return to practice ahead of the Bears' game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Officially, Odunze is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. He's a game-time decision, but there is some optimism he can play.
The Bears are hoping that they can win their 10th game of the season in Week 15 (they are heavily favored at home), but the offense could be a little bit of trouble if Odunze doesn't play. Chicago is facing a tough Browns pass rush, and Caleb Williams hans't been the most accurate passer in the league this season.
Odunze -- a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- has been the No. 1 target on the outside for Chicago this season. He's been targeted 90 times by Williams, reeling in 44 passes for 660 yards and six scores. However, he has not found the end zone since Week 10 and only has seven catches over his last three games.
With Odunze banged up, here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Bears' offense in this matchup.
Best Chicago Bears Prop Bet vs. Browns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Caleb Williams UNDER 1.5 TD Passes (-153)
This season, Caleb Williams has thrown 19 touchdown passes in 13 games, but he only has five games where he's thrown multiple scores.
This is a tough matchup against an elite Cleveland pass rush, and the Bears may not have as much success as they had through the air in Week 14. Plus, with Odunze banged up, Chicago isn't nearly as dangerous in the downfield passing game.
Williams has failed to clear this prop in the majority of his games, and the Browns (sixth in EPA/Pass) have only given up 20 passing scores this season.
I think the Chicago offense may struggle a little through the air, especially since Williams is only completing 57.8 percent of his passes this season.
