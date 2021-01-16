Louisville Commit Jaraye Williams Named to SI All-American's Postseason SI99

Class of 2021 Louisville outside linebacker commit Jaraye Williams has been named to SI All-American's Postseason SI99 - which ranks the top 99 prospects in the Class of 2021.

NEW YORK - Following the completion of the 2020 fall high school football season, SI All-American has finally released the Postseason SI99 - which ranks the top 99 college football prospects in the Class of 2021.

Among those listed is Louisville outside linebacker commit Jaraye Williams, who comes in as the No. 92 prospect in the class. The Burien, Wash. native was ranked as the No. 84 prospect in the Preseason SI99 released last August, until new additions to the list bumped him down eight spots.

"Williams is one of the additions to the list after even more careful consideration and time due to the pandemic," wrote John Garcia Jr., SI All-American's Director of Football Recruiting back in August. "In this case it was necessary considering how built for today's game the Louisville pledge profiles in space."

Louisville's coaching staff put a premium on recruiting versatile prospects during the 2021 recruiting cycle and Garcia is high on Williams' ability to play multiple positions.

"There are legitimate safety responsibilities he executes well in the Pacific Northwest, from range to length and effective ball skills at the point," Garcia wrote. "This long defender lines up at what is more like a deep safety than traditional linebacker at times, too, proving effective moving backwards at nearly the same rate as coming downhill or off the edge.

"Williams is the type of long, rangy prospect who could occupy traditional linebacker roles and hybrid asks alike. While he'll need to fill out some at the next level, he has the frame, awareness and athleticism to line up at a new spot on each down with effectiveness."

A six-foot-three & 197-pound prospect, Williams had 30 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in his junior season. With the state of Washington electing to delay their 2020-21 football season to the spring, Williams has not yet seen the gridiron for Kennedy Catholic for his senior year.

He is the son of former Louisville men's basketball star Terrence Williams, who played for the Cards from 2005-09 and was taken at No. 11 overall by the New Jersey Nets back in 2009.

During the Early Signing Period last December, Louisville signed 21 of their 22 Class of 2021 high school pledges, with Williams being the lone prospect not to sign. The Cardinals have since signed transfers in the form of offensive lineman Bryan Hudson, safety Kenderick Duncan Jr. and quarterback Shai Werts, leaving the 25th and final scholarship spot in the class available for Williams.

Louisville ended the 2020 season at 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the ACC.

