Louisville Football Recruiting Update: June 29, 2020

It has been yet another active week on the recruiting trail for the Louisville Cardinals football program. Between offering scholarships, landing commitments and recruits trimming their lists, head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. have had their hands full. Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Newest Scholarship Offers:

Dylan Sampson

Running Back - N/A



5'9", 175lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2022)

Markeith Williams

Safety - Three Star



6'3", 175lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2022)

Top Schools

Ethan Mort - Offensive Lineman

A priority target offensive tackle, Mort included Louisville in a list of top schools that also included UCF, USF, West Virginia, Virginia and Vanderbilt. A six-foot-six & 275 pound prospect hailing from Venice, Mort is the No. 140 player in the state of Florida and the No. 91 offensive tackle in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 OL Ethan Mort

Prince Kollie - Outside Linebacker

One of the top talents on the board for the coaching staff; LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Louisville are now in the running for the David Crockett standout. A six-foot-one & 200 pound prospect hailing from Jonesborough, Kollie is the No. 6 player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 231 player in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OLB Prince Kollie

Justin Johnson - Running Back

While Louisville isn't expected to take another running back in this class, Johnson is a perfect candidate to use in Scott Satterfield's zone running scheme. The five-foot-eleven & 190-pound prospect, Johnson is the No. 4 player in the state of Illinois, the No. 15 running back & the No. 245 player in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals. If Louisville wants to pursue him further, they'll have to fight off Cal, Washington State, Minnesota, Michigan State and West Virginia.

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 RB Justin Johnson

Targets off the Board:

Theodore Knox - Wide Receiver

- He had previously listed Louisville in his top seven schools, but opted to commit to Mississippi State.

Commits:

Demetrius Cannon - Wide Receiver

The first wide receiver commit for the Class of 2021, Cannon is a big & physical receiver who also has enough agility and route running ability to be a threat in the short-intermediate game, particularly on comeback routes and screens. A six-foot-three & 185-pound prospect out of St Louis, he is the No. 7 player in the state of Missouri, the No. 83 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 509 overall prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports composite.

Class of 2021 WR Demetrius Cannon commits to Louisville

Jackson Hamilton - Outside Linebacker

Hamilton has the physicality to support the run & the coverage skills to defend the pass, but what sticks out the most on film is his patience and play recognition. Very rarely does he seem to make rash decisions that put him out of place to make the play. A six-foot & 202-pound prospect from Roswell, Hamilton is the No. 79 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 909 overall prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports lists him as an OLB, while Rivals has him pegged as a safety.

Class of 2021 OLB Jackson Hamilton commits to Louisville

