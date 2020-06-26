Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 RB Justin Johnson

Matthew McGavic

With the Cardinals landing so many defensive prospects on the recruiting trail, some of the momentum generated by the program is starting to shift to the offensive side of the ball. On Friday, the Louisville Football program made the top six for four-star Class of 2021 running back Justin Johnson, he announced on Twitter

Both the West Coast and Midwest are represented in the Edwardsville (IL) product's top schools, as Cal, Washington State, Minnesota, Michigan State and West Virginia all made the cut alongside Louisville.

A five-foot-eleven & 190-pound prospect, Johnson is the No. 4 player in the state of Illinois, the No. 15 running back & the No. 245 player in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals.

Johnson is a perfect candidate to use in Scott Satterfield's zone running scheme. On the inside, he is incredibly shifty and finds the smallest of running lanes while still running down hill. He also has the burst to be able to bounce it to the outside. 

Justin Johnson's Junior Year Highlights:

The Cards currently have eighteen verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, but only three offensive skill players:

