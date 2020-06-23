Class of 2021 OLB Jackson Hamilton commits to Louisville

Head coach Scott Satterfield, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and the rest of the Cardinals coaching staff continue to haul in defensive assets, as three-star Class of 2021 outside linebacker Jackson Hamilton announced Tuesday that he has committed to Louisville.

Making his top eight schools just last month, the Cards fought off Georgia Tech, Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois, Boston College, and Vanderbilt to land a commitment from the versatile Blessed Trinity (GA) product.

A six-foot & 202-pound prospect from Roswell, Hamilton is the No. 79 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 909 overall prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports lists him as an OLB, while Rivals has him pegged as a safety.

There's very little that Hamilton can't do on the gridiron. He has the physicality to support the run and the coverage skills to defend the pass. What sticks out the most on film is his patience and play recognition. Very rarely does he seem to make rash decisions that put him out of place to make the play. In his junior campaign, he collected 66 total tackles (38 solo), 2.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Adding to his versatility, he also took snaps at running back.

Jackson Hamilton's Junior Year Highlights:

Hamilton is the eighteenth overall prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the twelfth defensive commit. He joins:

