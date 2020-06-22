Class of 2021 WR Demetrius Cannon commits to Louisville

The Louisville Football program continues to haul in recruits, as three-star Class of 2021 wide receiver Demetrius Cannon has committed to the Cardinals, he announced Monday.

This staff has regarded the Trinity Catholic (MO) product as a priority target for quite some time, and fought off Arkansas, Illinois, Penn State and others to land his commitment. Cannon listed the Cards as one of his top ten schools just last month.

He is the fifth commitment for head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. over a six day span. Three-star cornerback Kani Walker & three-star safety Derrick Edwards committed to Louisville last Wednesday, with three-star safety TJ Quinn & three-star offensive lineman Michael Gonzelez each doing so the next day.

A six-foot-three & 185-pound prospect out of St Louis, Cannon is the No. 7 player in the state of Missouri, the No. 83 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 509 overall prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports composite.

As you can tell by his measurables, Cannon is a big & physical receiver who could also take reps as a tight end if he wanted. During his junior year in HS, he was the go-to goal-line fade receiver and had a very high success rate in that department. He also has enough agility and route running ability to be a threat in the short-intermediate game, particularly on comeback routes and screens.

Demetrius Cannon's Junior Year Highlights:

Cannon is the seventeenth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and just the third offensive skill position recruit to join the fold. He joins:

